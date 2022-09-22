9 charged in fight at Dougherty High

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System.

The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus.

After a preliminary investigation by the Dougherty County School System Police Department, nine students were charged for either their role in the fight or for disrupting school.

Several of the students were also charged with gang participation.

The students have been suspended and will face additional disciplinary action that could result in expulsion, according to the school system.

