Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Week 5 Play of the Week

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thomasville, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s play of the week goes to DJ Thurman of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Thurman takes the

pass down the sideline, tiptoes all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Thurman had two touchdowns on the day

and Thomasville would go on to win 28 to 7. They continue to stay hot and Thurman is a big part of their success.

Congratulations to the Bulldogs.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

Latest News

WALB
Locker Room Report Week 5
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
Week 5 Overtime, Play of the Week options
COTW
Coach of the Week: Sean Calhoun of Colquitt County