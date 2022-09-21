Week 5 Play of the Week

Thomasville, Ga. (WALB) - This week’s play of the week goes to DJ Thurman of the Thomasville Bulldogs. Thurman takes the

pass down the sideline, tiptoes all the way to the end zone for the touchdown. Thurman had two touchdowns on the day

and Thomasville would go on to win 28 to 7. They continue to stay hot and Thurman is a big part of their success.

Congratulations to the Bulldogs.

