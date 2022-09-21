VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Times are changing at public universities. Some degree programs are growing, some are going away entirely.

Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of students and the workforce. One of those programs is a masters of music education.

While the course did get discontinued, students are now on a faster track to obtain their master of arts in teaching.

“The MAT in its newest version is fully online so they’re allowed to work remotely. That way we can increase our student numbers. They can also in some cases receive employment offers and they have a provisional employment offer that allows them time while they work to earn their masters degree,” said Blake Pierce, VSU interim vice president of university advancement.

This fast track will allow students to obtain their masters of arts in teaching in five years while passing all the necessary tests.

“With the MAT, you go through a program where you go through a music degree, then immediately after, one year after you get your bachelors in music, you’ll have your master’s in music education,” Alex Polizzotto, a VSU student, said. “So, it’s a fast-track program that’s connected.”

“As much as I think those extra years of schooling will help me, I think that getting experience actually teaching in an environment of teaching is probably more valuable,” Zachary Rogers, another VSU student, said.

University leaders said VSU does plan on continuing to expand its programs while adjusting to the new needs of students.

