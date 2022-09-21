Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Two bodies found decomposing inside Rhode Island home

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.
Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.(WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) – A man and woman were found badly decomposed in a house in Woonsocket, Rhode Island this week.

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.

Officials said the woman found was former mayor Susan Menard. They have not yet been able to identify the man.

A neighbor said he hadn’t seen Menard or her boyfriend in a couple of weeks and noticed a strong smell coming from the home, so he called police who found the bodies.

Authorities are still investigating but say there’s no sign of anything criminal.

Copyright 2022 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

Latest News

A man was arrested in Ohio after police say he threw Drano bombs at his ex-girlfriend's house.
Man threw ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home, police say
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
Fed attacks inflation with another big rate hike and expects more
This composite image provided by NASA on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, shows three side-by-side...
Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars beside the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba, on Oct....
US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023