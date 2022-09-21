Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen

A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen. Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle.(Source: KTRK via CNN)
By KTRK Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Police say a 2-year-old boy was found dead inside an SUV that was stolen after his father was fatally shot during an argument.

The incident reportedly started about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday with an argument between the toddler’s 38-year-old father and another man at a shopping center in Houston.

The boy’s father was shot several times in the chest, killing him. The gunman then drove off in the father’s SUV.

Police say they didn’t know a child was inside the stolen vehicle until a woman called in a missing persons report for her husband and 2-year-old child at 6:36 p.m.

About 30 minutes later, investigators found the SUV with the 2-year-old dead inside.

Police believe the toddler died from being left in a hot vehicle, saying he may have been in the car since about 2 p.m. Temperatures reportedly reached highs in the mid-90s.

The suspect is still at large.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

Latest News

Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
High inflation in sight, Fed to signal more rate hikes ahead
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a partial mobilization in Russia as the fighting...
Putin sets partial military call-up, won’t ‘bluff’ on nukes
President Joe Biden, shown at the White House, will give a speech at the United Nations General...
Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body’s charter
In this image made from a video, a rescuer pours water on one of stranded whales on Ocean...
Some 230 whales beached in Tasmania; rescue efforts underway
Some Republicans say ending the Trump administration's Remain in Mexico policy has led to...
Legal action brewing to stop governors from shipping migrants