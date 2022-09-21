Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Study: Cancer deaths continue to fall, more survivors than ever

FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number...
FILE - The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.(WCAX)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new report shows progress against cancer, with people in the United States surviving more than ever before.

The American Association for Cancer Research found in the past three years, the number of cancer survivors living in the U.S. increased by more than 1 million.

As of January, there were 18 million cancer survivors in the U.S.

The association said that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040.

The report notes there were only 3 million cancer survivors back in 1971.

For all cancers combined, the five-year overall survival rate has increased from 49% in the mid-1970s to nearly 70% from 2011 to 2017.

And the overall cancer death rate, adjusted for age, continues to drop.

The report credits the progress against cancer to fewer people smoking and improvements in catching and treating cancer early.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

Latest News

Volunteers from both Habitat For Humanity and New Horizons built a new home from the ground up.
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’
Weeds, broken nameplates and grass covering headstones are some of the things Tifton residents...
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
FILE - Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan....
House passes election law overhaul in response to Jan. 6
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Progressive and centrist...
House Dems reach deal on policing bills ahead of midterms