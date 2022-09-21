Ask the Expert
Omega man sentenced to 25 years in police aggravated assault case

Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, of Omega, was sentenced on felony charges including aggravated assault on a police officer and terroristic threats.(Alapaha Judicial Circuit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Omega man was sentenced in an aggravated assault case that happened in 2018, according to Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

Clyde Doyle Hamby, Jr., 31, was sentenced on felony charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, terroristic threats and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Hamby entered a plea before jury selection and was sentenced to 25 years with the first seven years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The charges were issued after deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office were called by the victim of the terroristic threat to investigate in May 2018.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit said when deputies attempted to stop Hamby from coming to victim’s home, Hamby accelerated his vehicle and rammed a patrol car before leaving the scene.

The deputy was later treated and released the same day.

“I want to thank all of the deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and professionalism in investigating this case. In particular, I would like to thank deputy Clayton Godwin for his heroism in standing in between a violent criminal and a family in our community,” said District Attorney Chase Studstill. “These deputies are not recognized nearly enough for their bravery. I would also like to thank my Chief Assistant District Attorney J. Allen Lawson for preparing this case for trial and obtaining a guilty plea. My office will make every effort to stand with the law enforcement agencies that stand in harm’s way and protect our citizens.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

