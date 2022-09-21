Ask the Expert
Moultrie man sentenced to 55 years in Cook Co. shooting case

James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated...
James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges, including aggravated battery.(Chase L. Studstil)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - One man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison after he was found guilty in a 2021 Cook County shooting case, according to Chase Studstill, Alapaha Judicial Circuit district attorney.

James Roger Avery, 45, of Moultrie, was sentenced on felony charges of two counts of aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Avery entered a plea during the July term of court and was sentenced to 55 years with the first 10 years of the sentence to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The charges, in this case, were brought after Avery and Jerry Lynn Tatum, conspired to kill the victim in this case.

On Feb. 11, 2021, Tatum drove Avery to the victim’s home on Aspen Lane in Cook County where police said Avery shot the victim in the head. The victim suffered a broken jaw and loss of sight in one of his eyes as a result of the shooting but survived.

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies and investigators with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case.

Tatum received a 20-year sentence with the first 2.5 years to be served in the Department of Corrections for his role in the shooting.

“This was a difficult and complicated case. I want to thank agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the deputies from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work on this case. There were several moving parts in this case not all of which can be disclosed to the general public,” said Studstill. “I would like to thank Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Rue Smith for preparing this case for trial and obtaining a guilty plea from both defendants.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

