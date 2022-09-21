Man senteced to 20 years for 3 seperate cases

Ask the Expert
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case, aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case.(Source: Alapaha Judicial Circuit)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT
NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A 19-year-old man was sentenced on several different charges in connection to three different cases, according to the Alapaha Judicial Circuit.

On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child molestation in one case, aggravated stalking and sexual exploitation of a child in a second case and aggravated stalking, terroristic threats and inciting a riot in a third case.

Palmer entered pleas in all three cases and was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years to be served in confinement in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

District Attorney Chase Studstill said, “the charges in these cases were closely linked.”

“Because of the nature of the charges and to protect the victim, we are unable to give out many details in this case. However, it is disturbing that this young man has committed these serious crimes at such a young age,” Studstill said. “It was difficult for our office to balance the age of a defendant with the need to protect our citizens. Mr. Palmer will have to serve time in prison as a teenager and register as a sex offender as well. His actions will have long-lasting repercussions for himself, but for the victim as well. Mr. Palmer’s actions caused a great deal of tension in our community. Now that he has accepted responsibility for his actions, it is our hope that the community heals and that the victim, in particular, gets the help that she needs and heals as much as one can given this situation.”

