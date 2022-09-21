Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man pleaded in federal court in connection to distributing large amounts of cocaine in Southwest Georgia, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release and a $1,000,000 fine.

Previously, Tello had been on the run for more than a decade, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, a 2010 wiretap investigation was done into the distribution of cocaine. The investigation found that hundreds of kilograms of cocaine were distributed in Georgia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tello was released on bond in 2013 and failed to appear in court proceedings. He was arrested in Texas in 2022.

His sentencing will be within 90 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.