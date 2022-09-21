Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County residents are getting some help after some hardships paying bills.

Coastal Plain EOA has partnered with Lowndes County leaders to provide residents assistance with their water bills. Something people said came right on time.

Rachel Thrasher, community development director for Lowndes County, said the county wanted to partner with Coastal Plain to help residents during their time of need. (Source: WALB)

“Lowndes County wanted to take the opportunity to help citizens that needed the most help in our community. And this was a great way for us to partner with an agency here in town that has a reputation for doing right within the community and helping those that need it the most. And so really, the commissioners and leadership the team here took it as an opportunity just to help as many people as we could that really needed it during these times,” said Rachel Thrasher, community development director for Lowndes County.

Coastal Plain leaders said this is a federally-funded program. This program was started to provide assistance to low-income families. Last year was a pilot year for them. And after seeing success, they decided to keep this going.

Shanna Marine, a resident of Lowndes County, said this assistance was very much needed. (Source: WALB)

“Great people and I didn’t have any hassle. Came in the first day, and they were very nice to me. They helped me with everything I needed to be helped with, and I’m very appreciative of the people that’s here. They paid my water bill for me plus put more money on my water bill for me to last a couple of months, and that was great,” Shanna Marine, a Lowndes County resident, said.

Some say this is needed. Especially since up to $3,500 can be covered without state approval.

“It is a maximum award amount, and that’s either $200 or $300 based on your household size and income. But this water assistance program also allows us to cover all arrears,” Carla Gervin, director of Coastal Plain EOA, said.

This isn’t the only time for this event. For those that want to take part next time, they would need to bring their photo ID, social security cards for every person in their household, proof of income and their water bill for that month.

“This is a really good opportunity for senior citizens in our community who may be struggling on fixed incomes right now. People with children in the homes, or even veterans that may find themselves in a situation where they need a little bit of help,” Thrasher said.

Coastal Plain EOA officials said this assistance was supposed to end Sept. 30 but has been extended until March 21, 2023. All to help the community out.

If you missed the opportunity, reach out to Coastal Plain EOA or your utility department to see when another opportunity will come.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.