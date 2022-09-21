Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Lee Co. man sentenced for producing child porn

James Henry Norris, 38, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised...
James Henry Norris, 38, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man was sentenced in federal court in connection to producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

James Henry Norris, 38, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material.

He will also have to register as a sex offender after being released from federal prison.

“Law enforcement is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the exploitation and sexual assault of children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “To that end, our office will pursue the maximum punishment allowed under law for those caught producing child sexual assault material.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

Latest News

Volunteers from both Habitat For Humanity and New Horizons built a new home from the ground up.
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family
Weeds, broken nameplates and grass covering headstones are some of the things Tifton residents...
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
On Sept. 9, Ziron Dicorey Palmer was sentenced in three separate felony cases of child...
Man senteced to 20 years for 3 seperate cases
WALB
Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family