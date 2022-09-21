Lee Co. man sentenced for producing child porn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man was sentenced in federal court in connection to producing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

James Henry Norris, 38, was sentenced to 60 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child sexual assault material.

He will also have to register as a sex offender after being released from federal prison.

“Law enforcement is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the exploitation and sexual assault of children,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “To that end, our office will pursue the maximum punishment allowed under law for those caught producing child sexual assault material.”

