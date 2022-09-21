Habitat For Humanity builds home for Americus family

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Habitat for Humanity and New Horizons in Americus are helping a family in need to find safe and affordable housing. And the holidays, which are just around the corner, add urgency to the situation.

Some of the people working on the home came together Wednesday to continue working on a project that has been going on for about two months.

“When I tell you it’s been a dream come true, it feels like my dream is a reality. Just to know the kids have something to call home and so I’m excited about it,” Chantrell Davis, the new homeowner, said.

This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity and New Horizon have built a home together since 2005. And they hope it’s not their last.

“Our motto for International and for Habitat is to give a hand up instead of a handout. We will make people realize that they can afford a home and the home is completely owned by them,” said Andrew Owens, board president of Habitat for Humanity.

One volunteer with Habitat for Humanity said he has helped with many other projects and says getting out of the office and doing hands-on work was what he likes most.

“This actually brought us out of the office. Working from the headquarters we work in, but we actually support all of the Habitat offices in the United States with this particular type of work. So to come out of the office and actually be hands-on working with other volunteers, seeing what we support as a mission is heart touching,” said David Wilson.

This is only a start. The new family will be able to move into the new home by Thanksgiving.

