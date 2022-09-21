Former Valdosta State Prison officers sentenced in inmate assault

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Four former correctional officers at Valdosta State Prison were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in orchestrating and concealing the beating of a handcuffed inmate, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Lt. Geary Staten, 31, Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal Scott, 35, were each sentenced to prison for their respective roles in the incident. Sharpe was also sentenced for beating a different inmate during a separate incident.

“This case serves as a reminder that individuals — no matter their status — will be held accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary. “When sworn officers do violence against inmates, they damage society’s trust in law enforcement and tarnish the reputation of the many worthy individuals who accept the dangerous responsibility of policing our prisons.”

According to court documents and statements made during the sentencing hearings, on Dec. 29, 2018, Sharpe, while on duty, instructed Ford and Scott – to assault a handcuffed inmate in retaliation for an earlier altercation between that inmate and a female officer at the prison.

Sharpe, along with Ford, Scott and several other correctional officers, escorted the handcuffed inmate to an outdoor area on the grounds of the prison to assault him, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Following the assault, it was attempted to be concealed instead of reporting or notifying law enforcement.

Sharpe was sentenced to 48 months in prison, Staten was sentenced to 14 months in prison, Scott was sentenced to 12 months in prison and Ford was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison.

