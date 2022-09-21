Ask the Expert
Heat ends Friday
So here it goes. The temperatures go on from 69 all the way to 94 it already be high in the midday our ADA loss sunshine low winds that means it's gonna make yo
By Chris Zelman
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tropics are VERY ACTIVE ! The heat is on for us through Thursday. Cooler & breezy Friday. Weekend is sun-filled with some warming. Another front arrives Monday with an itty, bitty rain chance. Cooler than average temperatures are expected next week. All eyes will be in the Gulf of Mexico for a potential Tropical System.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

