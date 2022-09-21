First Alert Weather
Heat ends Friday
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Tropics are VERY ACTIVE ! The heat is on for us through Thursday. Cooler & breezy Friday. Weekend is sun-filled with some warming. Another front arrives Monday with an itty, bitty rain chance. Cooler than average temperatures are expected next week. All eyes will be in the Gulf of Mexico for a potential Tropical System.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
