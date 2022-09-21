Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s enrollment fell this year from last year — something Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold discussed Wednesday in his college address.

Griswold explained the additions and new programs Albany Tech is adding.

In addition to the living and learning center with Phoebe, Albany Tech is working on a number of campus improvements this year.

“We’re renovating some of our current labs, our addiction and substance abuse program, renovation in our ASEAN program,” Griswold said. “So again, we want to make sure that we have up-to-date, up-top facilities for our students.”

These projects are just a few that are on the list for Albany Tech’s school year. One new project the college is looking forward to is the Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy.

“We’re going to relocate our current diesel equipment program and our auto collision repair program to this new facility. That gives an opportunity to expand and to increase graduates for the industry in those areas,” Griswold said.

Griswold is hoping that these new programs will help with the drop in enrollment numbers from this year compared to last year.

“I would just like to encourage individuals in the community to consider Albany Tech when you consider advancing your career,” he said.

Since Griswold is the interim president, he will remain in the position until the Albany Tech Council makes a final decision.

“The information that I received was that they didn’t want to rush it. They want to still give us, the community, and the college time to heal in the process of the loss of our leaders,” he added.

While the community mourns the loss of former Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker, Griswold said they’re still looking forward to the plans they have for the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.