Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Enrollment, improvements addressed in Albany Tech ‘State of the College’ speech

Albany Technical College’s enrollment fell this year from last year — something Interim...
Albany Technical College’s enrollment fell this year from last year — something Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold discussed Wednesday in his college address.
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College’s enrollment fell this year from last year — something Interim President Dr. Emmett Griswold discussed Wednesday in his college address.

Griswold explained the additions and new programs Albany Tech is adding.

In addition to the living and learning center with Phoebe, Albany Tech is working on a number of campus improvements this year.

“We’re renovating some of our current labs, our addiction and substance abuse program, renovation in our ASEAN program,” Griswold said. “So again, we want to make sure that we have up-to-date, up-top facilities for our students.”

These projects are just a few that are on the list for Albany Tech’s school year. One new project the college is looking forward to is the Anthony O. Parker Transportation Academy.

“We’re going to relocate our current diesel equipment program and our auto collision repair program to this new facility. That gives an opportunity to expand and to increase graduates for the industry in those areas,” Griswold said.

Griswold is hoping that these new programs will help with the drop in enrollment numbers from this year compared to last year.

“I would just like to encourage individuals in the community to consider Albany Tech when you consider advancing your career,” he said.

Since Griswold is the interim president, he will remain in the position until the Albany Tech Council makes a final decision.

“The information that I received was that they didn’t want to rush it. They want to still give us, the community, and the college time to heal in the process of the loss of our leaders,” he added.

While the community mourns the loss of former Albany Tech President Dr. Anthony Parker, Griswold said they’re still looking forward to the plans they have for the year.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
The 16-year-old was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm...
16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was...
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide
FILE - In this image taken from Coffee County, Ga., security video, Cathy Latham, bottom, chair...
Video shows ‘unauthorized access’ to Ga. election equipment

Latest News

Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four...
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
Juan Tello, 34, of Monterrey, Mexico, pleaded guilty to distribution of cocaine on Tuesday. He...
Man pleads guilty to 2010 large drug distribution case
Valdosta State University deactivated four of its unused programs to meet the demand of...
VSU cuts 4 ‘unused’ degree programs to meet demand of students, workforce
WALB
Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance