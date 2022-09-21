3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts.
Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system.
The suspects cut the gate lock on the school system’s equipment storage facility on Turner Field Road.
The lawnmowers are 61-inch SCAG zero turn lawnmowers, orange in color and have Dougherty County School System tags.
Police said they are worth about $8,000 each.
Anyone who can identify the suspects or has any information about the theft is asked to call the Dougherty County School System Police Department at (229) 431-1812.
