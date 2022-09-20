Ask the Expert
Summer heat peaks as fall arrives

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely beautiful with hot low 90s across SGA. A few areas have been brushed with clouds as a weak disturbance slides southwest. Otherwise this last round of summer heat keeps highs above average low-upper 90s with fall’s arrival on Thursday.

A weak cold front ushers in cooler air Friday dropping temperatures back to average with highs upper 80s. It’ll noticeably cooler with through the weekend especially mornings with lows low 60s. Weekend dry however a weak cold front slides in Monday with a slight chance of rain. Them our attention turns to Invest 98L which is on target to become next named storm with an 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Bears watching with the projected track moving west through the Caribbean next week.

Cat 3 Fiona, first major hurricane of the season, has battered the Turks and Caicos. As it tracks northwest over the Atlantic further strengthening expected to a Cat 4 storm. Fiona now heads toward Bermuda. Although no direct impact to the U.S. mainland, high surfs and dangerous rip currents are likely along the east coast.

Tropical wave designated Invest 98L on target to become next named storm (Hermine) with an 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. Bears watching with the projected track moving west through the Caribbean. Too early for any potential impacts across the southeast.

Front brings changes as fall begins
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday Sept 20
Summer heat peaks before fall