Some South Ga. schools seeing issues getting enough milk. Here’s why.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia schools have notified parents they will have to raise prices on the milk in some student lunches.

Because two milk supplier plants are shutting down at the end of the month, the school districts are having to find and use new suppliers.

“Well in August, schools districts in Alabama, Mississippi, and a few in South Georgia, heard that the Borden plants were closing in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. And we hate to see any dairy supplier leave the southeast because of job losses and the economic impact to our states. But the good news is that there are other suppliers who are stepping up to ensure all students have access to milk, with their school meals,” said Jana Miller, manager and trainer of youth wellness with the Dairy Alliance.

“They are opening a self-stable milk plant north of our states. But it will be trickling down into our area even more. So it’s readily available and it’s going to be even more available in the future.”

The Dairy Alliance said the shelf-stable milk tastes the same and has all the nutrients of fresh milk.

South Georgia milk dairies say they are producing plenty of milk. It is the closing of the distribution plants that box the milk causing the supply chain issue for schools.

