SGTC hosts annual fundraiser to help students succeed

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Technical College hosted its annual Tech Force Foundation fundraiser. All to help students in every program succeed.

The silent auction included a raffle where faculty and staff donate things that will help students succeed. The proceeds made from donations will go towards scholarships.

“When I started, I did need to receive a cosmetology kit, which I got from the bookstore. And the money that they have helped raise really helped me to be able to not have to pay as much to be able to get it and they have just provided their support throughout the entire time,” said Anna Reese, a cosmetology student.

Reese said the faculty have supported her dreams of owning her own salon.

“I mean, this is one of my favorite times of the year because it’s all of us. Instructors and the faculty and staff get together and meet and (do a) silent auction. We’re raising money to give back to our students. The scholarships benefit so many of our students that might not get the grant or the Pell grant and so it enables them to be able to come to school,” said Teresa Hall McCoo, co-chair of Tech Force Foundation.

The donations received will pay for things like free textbooks, a commercial truck cab and tool kits for each department.

They have raised over $6 million over the past 22 years for several programs, including the CDL truck driving, improvements to the gymnasium and more.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.