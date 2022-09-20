New Lee Co. 911 communications tower in the works

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County is working to bring another 911 tower to the area. All to improve an area that county leaders said has dead zone spots.

County leaders are working to bring a new 911 tower to the northern part of Lee County.

“So as our county is growing, so does the public safety. So with that and technology advancing, we started noticing that we were having some coverage issues in the north,” Nikkie Celinsky, Lee County 911 director, said.

During a recent county commission meeting, the green light was given to begin the bidding process for a new 911 telecommunications tower. This comes after rising concerns on communication issues in the Smithville area of the county.

Celinsky said that the county is growing, which is why the area needs another 911 tower. (Source: WALB)

“To help solve the coverage issues, we thought that bringing in another tower would help that. Having that extra tower will provide more communication, making sure that all first responders are getting that out in a timely fashion,” Celinsky said.

The tower is needed in the Smithville area to prevent it from becoming a dead zone communication-wise.

Celinsky said that if something were to happen, the new tower will make it easier for residents to get to safety.

“This way, we know that they always have a means of communications and can get back to the other deputies and paramedics that are in one center, so that way all of our needs are met,” Celinsky said.

The bid will be presented to the county commission in the coming weeks. Currently, there is no timeline for when building will start.

