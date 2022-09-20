Ask the Expert
Murder conviction upheld in 2017 Albany double homicide

The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Joseph Jones III, who was sentenced in connection to the 2017 shooting deaths of two teenagers. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a man sentenced in connection to the 2017 shooting deaths of two teenagers.

Joseph Jones III was convicted on murder and aggravated assault charges in connection to the deaths of Quatez Strong and Jalen Walker.

In his appeal, Jones argued that because testimony showed he was provoked to shoot, “the trial evidence at most established voluntary manslaughter and was insufficient to support his felony-murder convictions.”

The Georgia Supreme Court denied the appeal, stating “because a rational jury could have rejected the testimony that Jones claims established provocation and the evidence was more than sufficient to support Jones’s felony murder convictions.”

In 2019, Jones was sentenced to concurrent terms of life in prison with the possibility of parole for the murder chagres and two consecutive five-year terms of probation for the firearm possession charges. The two aggravated assault charges were merged with the murder charges during sentencing.

