Kemp leads Abrams in new poll | Walker, Warnock deadlocked in Senate race

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general, paints a different picture in Georgia’s U.S. senate race, a contest that could determine the balance of power in the world’s greatest deliberative body.

The poll was conducted Sept. 5-16 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

Kemp is leading Abrams 50% to 42%, while GOP challenger Herschel Walker leads U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock 46% to 44%, within the poll’s margin of error.

State Sen. Burt Jones is leading in the race for lieutenant governor, 43% to Democrat Charlie Bailey’s 33%. GOP Attorney General Chris Carr is leading state Sen. Jen Jordan by a margin of 45% to 35%.

Also, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has a large lead over Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen, 50% to 31%.

