Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Kemp leads Abrams in new poll | Walker, Warnock deadlocked in Senate race

AJC poll shows comfortable GOP leads in every statewide race, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams(Gray)
By Tim Darnell
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new poll released Tuesday by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution shows GOP incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp holding a solid lead in his bid for reelection over Democrat Stacey Abrams.

The poll, which also shows leads for Republicans in the race for lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general, paints a different picture in Georgia’s U.S. senate race, a contest that could determine the balance of power in the world’s greatest deliberative body.

The poll was conducted Sept. 5-16 and has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points. It was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Policy and International Affairs.

Kemp is leading Abrams 50% to 42%, while GOP challenger Herschel Walker leads U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock 46% to 44%, within the poll’s margin of error.

Full coverage of Georgia’s 2022 midterm elections.

State Sen. Burt Jones is leading in the race for lieutenant governor, 43% to Democrat Charlie Bailey’s 33%. GOP Attorney General Chris Carr is leading state Sen. Jen Jordan by a margin of 45% to 35%.

Also, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, has a large lead over Democratic challenger Bee Nguyen, 50% to 31%.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
Outside of the Aldi store.
New Albany Aldi opening soon
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
Phoebe Putney Health System recently loosened its masking rules following a big drop in...
Phoebe eases mask mandate at its hospitals
The construction at The William
Construction delays leave hundreds of UGA students with no place to live

Latest News

prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
Warnock
‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election
Warnock
One-on-One with Sen. Raphael Warnock
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Governor’s race too close to call, new Quinnipiac poll says