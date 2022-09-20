Ask the Expert
Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town

City Manager Alyssa Blakely's hope is to attract more businesses to Doerun.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town.

City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects.

The mural was done as a beautification project by artist Lee Mobley from Douglas.

But Blakely said the progress won’t stop here.

“Highway 133 is being expanded. And so it’s going to be a four-lane highway. And so in the next few years, the Georgia Department of Transportation will be also four laneing that highway through the city,” Blakely said.

The mural was done as a beautification project by artist Lee Mobley from Douglas.(WALB)

The hope is to attract more businesses to Doerun.

“What that is going to do is it’s going to bring a lot more opportunity,” Blakely said. “Of course, we’ll have a lot more traffic and with that as well, we’ll also be looking at beautification of our sidewalks and streetscapes here. That’ll give us a lot of opportunity to improve those areas.”

Building new homes in the area could also happen.

“We’re a little under 800 people. And so, of course, we’re a very, very small community,” Blakely said. “But we are very much a heavy ag community here. We want to retain that small community here, but it’s also a very quiet, a very affordable community. Very safe community and, of course, we do offer all of our own utilities here as well. So we’re a full-service city which is very rare for a city of this size.”

Blakely said she’s looking forward to working with other neighboring cities like Albany, Moultrie and Sylvester.

