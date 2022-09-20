16-year-old charged after Valdosta teen shot to death

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 16-year-old is facing murder charges in connection to the shooting death of another teenager, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The 16-year-old is facing malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and firearm possession charges in connection to the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15.

The suspect was arrested Monday night and taken to a regional youth detention center.

Police have not released the name of the 16-year-old charged and said further charges are pending.

VPD said the shooting incident stemmed from an altercation.

“This incident is heartbreaking and our condolences go out to the victim’s family. This senseless act of violence has affected many lives, it should have never occurred,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

