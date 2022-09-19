Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Woman’s body found inside a suitcase in the desert

Officers arrived at the scene and found a body, later identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede, inside a suitcase. (Source: azfamily)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – A woman riding a bike in an Arizona desert made a gruesome discovery Saturday morning.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a body was found in a suitcase.

A neighbor said the bicyclist posted on the Next Door app that she saw something disturbing, AZ Family reported.

She went back to the area when there was more daylight and said she found a knee and head sticking out of a suitcase.

Authorities later identified the woman as 39-year-old Jennifer Beede. Details about her death have not been disclosed.

An investigation is underway to learn more about what happened.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the blighted space that Lowndes County is hoping to have developed by the next holiday...
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his...
Albany man concerned over high utility bills

Latest News

This image from the FBI shows Mark Frerichs, who was kidnapped by the Taliban. He has...
Family of American says he was freed by Taliban in swap
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
LIVE: Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Aerial footage on Monday shows homes underwater in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona struck.
RAW: Homes swamped by Hurricane Fiona
US Navy sailor Ryan Sawyer Mays walks past reporters at Naval Base San Diego before entering a...
Trial to start for sailor accused of igniting Navy warship
A man walks on a road flooded by Hurricane Fiona in Cayey, Puerto Rico, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022.
Fiona slams Dominican Republic after pounding Puerto Rico