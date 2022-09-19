Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Unrestrained baby dies in suspected DUI crash, police say

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she...
Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 3-month-old baby has died after she was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash last month, police said.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said the infant was hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash and died three days later on Aug. 31.

Police said preliminary investigation showed 24-year-old mom Dillon Kazjah was driving when she failed to maintain her lane, leaving the roadway and striking a neighborhood sign.

Officials said Kazjah fled the scene with her two young children, who were both unrestrained in the vehicle.

Investigators determined Kazjah was impaired at the time of the crash and had non-life-threatening injuries. Both children were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and the 3-month-old later died.

Police did not provide an update on the other child’s injuries.

Kazjah was facing 13 charges for the crash in its immediate aftermath and could face more now that the 3-month-old has died.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
This is the blighted space that Lowndes County is hoping to have developed by the next holiday...
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

Latest News

A Wisconsin teacher saves an owl from a net.
WATCH: Middle school teacher cuts owl free from soccer net
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say