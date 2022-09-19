Ask the Expert
Summer heat peaks before fall

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new week and still dry but warming up. With high pressure in control sunshine dominates while hotter air flows east. This pushes highs above average mid-upper 90s and near record through Thursday. Albany’s record high is 101 set in 1925 on Thursday.

The very dry airmass holds with no rain in site the next 7 days. A cold front passes Thursday but it’ll be dry. By the way Thursday is the start of fall as the autumnal equinox begins at 9:03pm.

It’ll feel like fall as the cold front ushers in noticeably cooler air which drop temperatures about 10 degrees. You’ll feel the seasonal change Friday through the weekend with pleasantly cool lows low 60s and pleasantly warm highs upper 80s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona roared over the Dominican Republic, a day after knocking out power to all of Puerto Rico and causing damage the governor described as “catastrophic.” Many people were also left without water service. The blow from Fiona was made more devastating because Puerto Rico has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria just 5 years ago.

Projected to become a major hurricane, Fiona’s path tracks toward Bermuda steering away from the U.S. mainland. NHC is watching a tropical wave that could slide through the Caribbean over the next 5-10 days.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

