Sheriff’s Office: Elderly homeowner shoots ‘aggressive’ man that came to Brooklet home

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person injured.

Authorities say it happened on Old River Road in Brooklet. Statements obtained by a lieutenant said a 46-year-old man came to a home and became aggressive with the elderly couple and teenage children that lived there.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 46-year-old began to direct his attention toward the elderly man. The elderly man reportedly told the 46-year-old to stop and to leave the house.

Police say the 46-year-old continued to advance toward the elderly man, so the elderly man fired a shot that hit the man in the chest.

The 46-year-old got in his vehicle and left the home. The man and his girlfriend were found just down the road from the home by deputies. The 46-year-old was taken to a hospital in Savannah.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man is in stable condition at the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.