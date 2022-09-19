Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight

prison death statistics
prison death statistics(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) says he has some shocking new details to reveal around deaths in American prisons.

Ossoff is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He and the committee’s ranking member, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wi.), announced they will hold a hearing on Tuesday “on their bipartisan investigation into uncounted deaths in America’s prisons and jails.”

Ossoff told Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “We will be revealing some shocking findings about a lack of oversight, a wide spread, lack of oversight of deaths in prisons and jails in America.”

Johnson said, “I’ve worked very cooperatively with the chairman of the Subcommittee Investigations, and this is largely based on a GAO report which will highlight in this hearing.”

In a press release, Johnson added, “The Department of Justice has yet again attempted to undermine the duties of this Subcommittee to carry out its constitutional oversight responsibilities. I look forward to questioning them on their lack of transparency at our hearing on the Department’s inadequate implementation of the Death in Custody Reporting Act.”

The U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to Gray Television’s request for a comment on the upcoming hearing.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the blighted space that Lowndes County is hoping to have developed by the next holiday...
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his...
Albany man concerned over high utility bills

Latest News

Warnock
‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election
Warnock
One-on-One with Sen. Raphael Warnock
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Governor’s race too close to call, new Quinnipiac poll says
mammogram
President Biden to deliver ‘Cancer Moonshot’ speech Monday in Boston