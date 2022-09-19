Plains Historic Inn offers a step back in time during visit

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Many people come to Plains to see the home of former President Jimmy Carter. The Plains Historic Inn gives a taste of history in a non-traditional format.

No matter what decade you were born in, the Plains Historic Inn will give you a chance to step back in time and explore what Plains has to offer.

The Plains Historic Inn is the only hotel that you can stay at in Plains. The unique part of the inn is that they have seven total rooms dedicated to each decade from the 1920s-1980s.

The reason the decades are from that time period is because Jimmy Carter was born in 1924 and came home from the White House in the 1980s.

Each room is decorated and handpicked by Rosalynn Carter to fit that time period.

President Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter have their own room dedicated to them from the 1970s. (Source: WALB)

“So it is kind of a step back in history when you come here. And people pick out the decades that either they might have been born in that year or that might have been their high school days. It’s just something that they associate with in their own life. And like I said, Mrs. Rosalynn picked out all the decorations, so everybody just loves that. It’s a home environment. It’s not a hotel room with just the bed and a chair and a desk. It is kind of a homey environment,” said Ellen Harris, the manager of the Plains Historic Inn.

When people stay at the inn or even stop by, they don’t know what to expect as it’s not your traditional hotel.

“I’m actually very impressed. I didn’t know what to expect, but I had talked with the folks who run the inn. You know, couple of times. So I had a little bit of information about what is here, but it’s nothing, you know, nothing like we’re actually seeing it and experiencing it,” said Jim Curry, a Plains Visitor.

Having the chance to see life from the past is what the inn is designed to make you feel.

“If his lifespan is like most people’s you know, he has outlived what most people do so I think the fact that you know, we can live history by experiencing it as we are in our present time. It is an important thing to do. And I would just encourage folks to be live in the moment. Because we are in, we are making history every day,” said Curry.

This room is dedicated to the 1920s and everything inside it is decorated to fit that time period. (Source: WALB)

The inn will sometimes have repeat customers and that also helps them stay in business. One particular regular comes from out of town to help the town of Plains.

“We have a guest that comes from Minnesota. She stays a week and she’ll come four or five times a year. And she just says she just loved coming to Plains. She just came in August and she’ll be coming back either October or November. But we do have several that are repeat customers because they just love it,” said Harris.

The Plains Historic Inn is back booked next week for the upcoming Peanut Festival with a few rooms still available for Saturday.

