ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In a little over a week, the Good Life City will soon be able to take part in the #AldiFinds trend.

The new Aldi will open on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The new grocery store is on 2816 Nottingham Way.

Aldi officials said the new store, the first in Albany, is part of the retailer’s plan to open approximately 100 new across the United States.

