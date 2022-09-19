Ask the Expert
Jimmy Carter Library & Museum hosts 98th birthday events Oct. 1

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn...
FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2009, file photo former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn look at a new interactive exhibit at the Jimmy Carter Library and Museum in Atlanta. Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn celebrate their 75th anniversary this week on Thursday, July 7, 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Jimmy Carter Library & Museum will host “Colors of Peace Family Day,” a series of events celebrating the former president’s 98th birthday, Oct. 1.

The museum will open the new exhibition The Colors of Peace: President Carter’s Vision Through the Art of Children. Visitors will have the opportunity to add their own artwork to the exhibit by covering the walls and the exhibit.

There will also be sidewalk chalking, balloon twisting and a scavenger hunt.

The event begins at noon and runs until 4 p.m. Admission for children 16 and under is free. Admission for adults is $0.98.

