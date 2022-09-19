Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Healthy Choice recalls frozen meals

Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.
Healthy Choice meals have been recalled because an allergen is missing from the label.(USDA.gov via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A frozen meal by Healthy Choice was just recalled.

This is especially important for anyone allergic to milk.

The Korean-style beef is part of the line of Power Bowls.

Texas-based frozen food storage and repackaging facility Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition said the labels do not have a warning that the meals contain milk.

There have not been reports of anyone getting sick.

You can find details on the recall on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta
This is the blighted space that Lowndes County is hoping to have developed by the next holiday...
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property

Latest News

A Wisconsin teacher saves an owl from a net.
WATCH: Middle school teacher cuts owl free from soccer net
Queen Elizabeth II has been laid to rest.
Queen Elizabeth II mourned at funeral by Britain and world
Pregnancy is not without its dangers. Pregnancy-related deaths are usually caused by mental...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
This undated photo provided to The AP shows Mark Frerichs, a U.S. veteran and civilian...
US contractor freed by Taliban in swap for drug trafficker
The Hocking County Sheriff's Office says they requested nationwide arrest warrants for...
Toddler found locked inside bug-filled cage, warrants issued for parents, authorities say