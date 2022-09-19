Ask the Expert
Excessive algae cause major spills in Arlington

By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - In August, excessive algae caused two major effluent discharge spills in Arlington, according to city officials.

The first happened on Aug. 9 and the second happened on Aug. 25.

The Aug. 9 spill was 30,000 gallons and the Aug. 25 spill was 33,000 gallons.

“The city is unclogging the filter and replacing backwash pipes to eliminate backwash mixing with the effluent discharge,” city officials said Monday.

