Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

9-year-old autistic boy receives 15,000 birthday cards, big birthday bash

9-year-old autistic boy gets big birthday bash after years of no-shows
By Bridget Spencer and Miles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For several years, nine-year-old Austin Thomason was used to being bullied at school, and let down on his birthday.

“No one showed at my party, only family,” he said.

But his ninth birthday is one for the books. After a story from CBS46 aired earlier this month, thousands of cards and gifts started pouring in.

“Over 15,000 cards that we’ve received,” said his mother, Amber Sosebee.

His birthday party was held Sunday at Local Church Forsyth. Dozens of people drove far and wide to put a smile on his face.

“His mom said he is a little autistic, he gets bullied and nobody comes to his parties and that spoke to my heart,” said Angel Turner, an attendee who drove in from Alabama.

Akivia Lewis drove an hour to the party and she felt was worth it.

“I’m a sucker for kids. Seeing that no one showed up, I immediately reached out to his aunt and I was like what can I do?” said Lewis.

The party was filled with music, love, laughter, Spiderman and Chuck-E-Cheese himself. Austin, who couldn’t stay off the water slide, was in awe.

“People are showing up, people I don’t know, cops, fire trucks,” he said.

Kind gestures from complete strangers were reminders that he is loved and appreciated.

“Austin I just want to tell you you’re special, you’re everything, you can be any and everything,” said Lewis.

“You are a precious gift from God and you should always feel special,” said Turner.

From CBS46, Happy Birthday Austin.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the blighted space that Lowndes County is hoping to have developed by the next holiday...
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his...
Albany man concerned over high utility bills

Latest News

The Moultrie-Colquitt Humane Society is hosting their 2nd annual fundraiser next Thursday...
Moultrie Humane Society set to host fundraising event
Tourism bureaus are working together to grow tourism in South Georgia.
Tourism Alliance to increase tourism in South Georgia
Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater say their private event was canceled because...
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
This table was sponsored by Chase Pines, Owner of Sunbelt Ford and given to recipient of the...
Southwest Ga. nonprofit honoring first responders with a seat at their own table
The old National Guard Armory is located at 1500 N. Jefferson Street.
Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option