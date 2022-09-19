Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta

The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to...
The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where they died from their injuries.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot.

The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation and a gun was drawn and the victim was shot.

Police said a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the blighted space that Lowndes County is hoping to have developed by the next holiday...
New development for downtown Valdosta in the works
Dawn Wooten Reflects On ICE Complaints One Year Later, Ocilla
“I never thought it would go this far”: Tifton whistleblower reflects on ICE complaints one year later
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 5: Final scores, Play of the Week options
Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his...
Albany man concerned over high utility bills

Latest News

prison death statistics
Sen. Ossoff (D-Ga.) promises to reveal “shocking findings” on federal prison oversight
Families came from all over Georgia/Florida to participate
Cairo’s first Hispanic festival celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Many of the heroes honored played a huge part in the Albany Movement.
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA
6 Albany heroes honored at AMA