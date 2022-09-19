15-year-old shot to death in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 15-year-old was shot to death in an incident that stemmed from some kind of altercation, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Sunday, police responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive about someone that was shot.

The 15-year-old victim was found with gunshot wounds, according to VPD. The victim was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

Police said the victim was involved in an altercation and a gun was drawn and the victim was shot.

Police said a person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

