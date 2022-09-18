Tifton man honored with scholarship dedication

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - One man, lovingly known as “Mr. Tifton” by many, was honored Friday with a scholarship in his name.

The University of Georgia (UGA) and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College( ABAC) are recognizing him for his impact in the community.

Tyron spearman is well known for marketing and advertising for Tifton’s tourism association and for being heavily involved in the peanut industry.

Spearman had quite the surprise when attending the recent pre-harvest peanut meeting as $50,000 was pledged to fund a UGA scholarship in his honor, and the National Peanut Buying Point Association committed $5,000 annually in support of a freshman at ABAC.

The scholarship will provide support to future leaders in agricultural and environmental sciences.

“I thought they might fire me or do something else you know, but this was a complete surprise at the peanut meeting. I never had dreamed of a scholarship being named for me, you know I’ve always worked and never thought about that,” spearman said.

Spearman has been active in promoting Tift County tourism for over 20 years. He began as the director of the Tourism Association in 1988.

“Tifton’s a great place and South Georgia is our playground, and we really enjoy it because we’re working with the best industry the peanut industry and helping them (Stay) informed about what’s going on with peanuts around the world,” He said.

Spearman said he’s working with the peanut buying association to finalize guidelines.

