ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easterly flow will promote the dry weather to stick around for the rest of the weekend, so expect minimal rain chances for the rest of the night into Sunday. Mostly clear skies for tonight with lows in the middle the to upper 60s. Sunny weather will stick around for most of the day, but there will be a slight opportunity for rain mainly east of I-75 as the east coast sea breeze pushes eastward. Rain chances for areas to the east will be around a 20% to 40% chance for rain, but areas west of I-75 will virtually have a 0% chance for Sunday. However, no matter where you are temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with those in the highs getting into the upper 80s And maybe some low 90s.

The new work week features a high-pressure system that will dominate the area so this means dry weather remains, but now hot conditions gradually take over. We will thankfully, dew points will remain lower as temperatures increase. Current guidance has our warmest day right now on Thursday (The First Day of Fall) with a few of us getting into the upper 90. We’ll have to watch to see if dew point trends change because over the next few days they may influence how warm we get. By Friday, the ridge will begin breaking down hoping temperatures will gradually try to fall into the weekend but still be in the 90s. This is a little bit better. Overall the work week looks like this, Daytime highs are generally in the 90s for most of the week ahead, and overnight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Currently, we are still watching Tropical Storm Fiona. Fion. Current guidance has the system curving northwesterly and is not expected to have any impacts on the US. It looks like it will be mainly staying down in the Greater Antilles impacting areas like Puerto Rico. Another disturbance currently has a 20% chance of development over the next five days. We’ll see how that strong continues to progress and work.

