First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure will still reign over SWGA as we move through the rest of the evening, but some moisture has broken through this dome of dry air. This allowed for a few showers across portions of Southwest Georgia, but we will dry out during the night. Skies will also clear out with lows in the upper 60s and the 70s.

Monday will definitely be a dry day for everyone as that high pressure regain it’s strength, so a dry and sunny day is in store. This will result in some warm highs in the low 90s. Changes appear in the forecast around Monday night due to a chance for some patchy fog along I-75 with those low temperatures sitting in the upper 60s. Fog should dissipate quickly by Tuesday morning with another dry day throughout your Tuesday. High temperatures will be sitting in the lower 90s still on Tuesday, but things are really heating up from here. The good news is that the heat index shall stay close to the actual air temperature during this warmer period. Thursday, Sept. 22nd is the official start of fall at 9:04 PM EDT. However, it will not feel like Autumn. Wednesday and Thursday looks like the hottest days during the week with highs in the mid to upper 90s . We are trying to ease close that 101° record, but thankfully we will not actually make it. We will also be staying dry for both Wednesday and Thursday. There will be signs of relief from the heat on Friday as a cold front passes Thursday night into Friday. This will allow temperatures to cool off a tad. Friday will feature highs in the low 90s again and we may see the upper 80s into the weekend. This would bring us closer to our average highs (Upper 80s). Lows will also see a drop back into the low 60s as well. This will allow for some cool mornings. There will be very limited moisture with this frontal passage, so don’t expect many opportunities for showers and thunderstorms. However, we will not rule out daytime showers and thunderstorms by the weekend.

Tropical Update: Fiona is now a Category 1 Hurricane. This storm will impact portions of the Caribbean such as Puerto Rico directly, but with no direct impacts on the United States. This will cause heavy rainfall, flooding, and damage from winds to be possible. This storm will head northwest at 9 mph and is expected to keep growing in strength to a Category 3 hurricane. We also have Disturbance 1, but it does not look like it has much development expected in the next 5 days at only a 10% chance.

