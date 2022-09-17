Construction of Lee Co. Medical Center could start mid-December

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Development Authority announced Friday it will issue bonds to pay for the Lee County Medical Center with construction approved to start after mid-December.

A public hearing was held to announce the finance plan.

The Lee County Development Authority approved the plan and will sell the bonds.

The hospital developer will borrow the funds to build the hospital. And the developer will lease the land where the hospital will be built.

Lee County officials said the bonds will not constitute a financial obligation to Lee County.

The financing for the hospital must be in place by Dec. 15, and construction can then begin.

