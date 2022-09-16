Week 5: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In Week 5′s “Game of the Week,” the Brooks County Trojans will host the Bainbridge Bearcats and what is expected to be a really good game. Last week, Brooks County bounced back after a tough loss to Cook County. Bainbridge comes in at 2-2, looking to keep their season rolling.

Game of the Week

Bainbridge (2-2) @ Brooks County (3-1)

GHSA

Coral Gables @ Valdosta

Lowndes (2-1) @ East Coweta (3-1)

Lake Gibson (1-2) @ Lee County (3-1)

Salem (0-3) @ Coffee (2-1)

Westover (1-3) @ Turner County (1-3)

Dougherty (4-0) @ Terrell County (1-2)

Tift County (0-3) @ Thomasville (1-3)

Randolph-Clay (0-3) @ Monroe (3-1)

Irwin County (2-1) @ Rockmart (2-1)

Cairo (2-2) @ Pelham (2-1)

Central Hawks (0-3) @ Schley County (1-2)

Baconton Charter (1-2) @ Early County (4-0)

Carroll (2-2) @ Seminole County (1-2)

Wilcox County (0-3) @ Tiftarea Academy (0-4)

GIAA

Pataula Charter (3-1) @ Terrell Academy (2-0)

Southland Academy (3-1) @ SW Georgia Academy (1-3)

Robert Toombs Christian Academy (2-2) @ Valwood (3-0)

Brookwood (2-2) @ Florida A&M Baby Rattlers (0-2)

Aucilla Christian (2-1) @ Georgia Christian (1-2-1)

Johnson Ferry Christian (2-1) @ Sherwood Christian Academy (2-1)

Crisp Academy (0-3) @ John Hancock Academy (1-2)

