Rylander Theatre returns to pre-pandemic operations

Rylander Theatre is a staple in the community making it their centennial year.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known Americus theatre is gearing up to raise the curtain again, after COVID-19 cases caused it to shut down.

The Rylander Theatre of Americus has been a staple in the community and is returning back to pre-pandemic operations.

“You know, there’s a lot of people who just assume that, ‘oh, there’s nothing going on there.’ It’s just a sort of a museum showpiece and that’s not the case at all. We are a thriving, live theatre and live performance happens, but we need audience members,” said Heather Stanley, managing director of the Rylander.

Right now, people in the community can purchase both subscriptions, either the Sumter Players or the Friends of the Rylander, giving them access to complimentary tickets and other benefits.

“So that’s what we want people to know is when you buy a ticket and when you purchase a membership or a subscription, that money goes not only to the programming but also to the continued preservation of this historic site,” said Stanley.

It’s important that the Rylander Theatre is able to celebrate its centennial the right way because of pandemic circumstances. Changes that they have made so far have been for the safety of the community.

“So it’s been the adjustments that we’ve made have been solely based upon the needs of the people that are coming back to us. We want them to feel safe and we want them to feel secure, as well as entertaining themselves,” Donovan Smalley, patron services coordinator, said.

In recent years, the theatre has been a prime location for events such as graduations, receptions and productions.

The theatre will be announcing its new upcoming season of performances and production on Sunday.

