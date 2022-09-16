New development for downtown Valdosta in the works

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another development project is in the works for Downtown Valdosta.

The former Griner Automotive Lot has been approved to be developed and revitalized. This project will enhance the quality of life for residents and downtown visitors.

This area will soon be utilized for future downtown events like festivals, food trucks and other things that the community can enjoy.

“One of the most exciting things about this lot is it’s going to be a flexible space. So, we’ll use it a lot in house but there’s also going to be opportunities for us to partner with other organizing in the community like the Chamber, VLPRA to do things for the public that the community can come enjoy,” Rachel Thrasher, community development director, said.

City leaders said this was a natural fit for them to develop right here as they’re also renovating the historic courthouse.

A rendering of the downtown Valdosta green space project that is in the works. (Source: WALB)

“We’re excited also to partner with people like the Turner Center, who are right across the street from here. They’re working on an extensive expansion right now, so we feel like this space will go really well with that. One of the other things that we want to do is partner with the Valdosta Main Street office. So there may be opportunities for events to be going on in our downtown district all at the same time,” Thrasher, said.

The green space will allow families and visitors to spread out, relax and even get a good few family pictures.

“It really shows that the county is making investments into downtown and that we do value the heart of the community here and we want to be a part of that story,” Thrasher said.

“We are super excited that Lowndes county has purchased a property that was a blighted area and is making it something that will be very useful for the community,” Brandie Dame, Main Street director, said.

Lowndes County leaders said they hope to have this green space up and running for its residents by next holiday season. To be a part of the beautiful holiday story they tell in Downtown Valdosta.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.