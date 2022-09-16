Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Music teacher charged with repeated sexual battery of 15-year-old student, sheriff says

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that...
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.(Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A music teacher in Florida has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after he had sexual contact multiple times with a 15-year-old student, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Jason Troche, 34, admitted to investigators that he knew the victim was underage and admitted to the sex acts with the student.

The student’s father signed the teen up for guitar lessons with Troche in March at the Music Showcase store in Tampa. The student attended guitar lessons once a week with Troche.

The sheriff’s office said the sexual abuse began in June and continued through this month.

Troche also sent inappropriate messages through social media to the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said his office will continue to seek justice in the case.

“It’s upsetting that a person put into a position of trust and care for one of our children has violated that trust with his disgusting actions,” Chronister said in a statement.

The sheriff believes there may be more victims of Troche and asks them to call 813-247-8200.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Adventures is a 3-in-1 theme park that takes pride in making sure it's guest make...
New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.
1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case
Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater say their private event was canceled because...
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
On Tuesday evening, a fire destroyed a chicken house.
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house

Latest News

FILE - Arkansas Republican Gubernatorial candidate Sarah Sanders talks to reporters at the...
Sarah Sanders undergoes surgery for thyroid cancer
Rylander Theatre is a staple in the community making it their centennial year.
Rylander Theatre returns to pre-pandemic operations
FILE - A worker returns voting machines to storage at the Fulton County Election preparation...
Breaches of voting machine data raise worries for midterms
Backpack Buddies has seen nearly double the need in just the past year.
‘Backpack Buddies’ seeing urgent need for childrens’ meals
Uber says all its services are operational following a data breach.
Serious breach at Uber spotlights hacker social deception