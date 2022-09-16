Ask the Expert
Judge gives Phoebe the go-ahead on learning community project

Judge Victoria Darrisaw sided with Phoebe, giving the health system the go-ahead to move forward with building a learning and living community center at the old Albany Middle School. The project is a partnership with Albany Tech.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After weeks of back and forth, Phoebe Putney Health System was given the green light to move forward with a controversial project at the grounds of the old Albany Middle School.

Judge Victoria Darrisaw sided with Phoebe, giving the health system the go-ahead to move forward with building a learning and living community center at the former school. The project is a partnership with Albany Tech.

In a set of Friday motions, Darrisaw dismissed both the Historic Preservation Committee’s (HPC) appeal against the project and the temporary restraining order on the project.

In a statement Friday, Phoebe’s Scott Steiner said the health system is pleased with the decision, noting the court found that the HPC “had no legal right to appeal the decision of the City Board of Commissioners in this matter.”

“It is a shame that a few, loud voices in our community continue to try to stand in the way of progress by spreading misinformation as they oppose the elected representatives of our city, our business and economic development leaders, educators, healthcare professionals and a vast number of thoughtful citizens of our community who want the Albany area to grow and prosper,” Steiner said. “These obstructionists have forced local taxpayers to fund a defense to a senseless lawsuit, and it is time for them to stop pushing their personal agendas and to do what is in the best interest of our community, so this vital and transformative project can move forward.”

