‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Election season is in full swing and the Peach State is expected to be a highly watched state once again.

U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is facing off against Herschel Walker.

WALB News 10′s Madison Foglio got the chance for a one-on-one with Warnock.

Watch below:

In response to Warnock speaking with WALB News 10, Walker issued the following statement:

“I’ve been ready for months to debate Raphael Warnock. He talks so confidently about debating but needs to have all these conditions. He can’t just say yes cause he knows it won’t go well for him and he won’t be able to explain his record to the people. It doesn’t matter what the topics are, he knows he can’t win any of them, so all he can do is deflect. I hope he shows up on Oct. 14 in his hometown. I’ll be there.

Raphael Warnock voted for higher gas prices. He voted against making our country energy independent. He voted against increasing domestic energy production. He wants credit for trying — and failing — to fix the problem he created. This bill is nothing more than a gimmick and another example of him pointing fingers instead of taking responsibility for his actions.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.