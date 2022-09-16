Ask the Expert
Hotter days ahead

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been such a nice week as late summer doesn’t get any better! Plenty of sunshine with pleasantly warm 80s this afternoon. Other than a few clouds very dry air has a firm grip on the region which keeps rain away through next week.

Expect warmer conditions to gradually slide in as highs rise from the upper 80s to mid 90s and lows ease from mid to upper 60s. It’ll continue to feel like summer as fall arrives on Thursday.

Humidity noticeably creeps up but nowhere near summer-time humidity.

In the tropics Tropical Storm Fiona is moving west closing in on the Leeward Islands tonight. Fiona threatens Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands late Saturday into Sunday. Still uncertainty in Fiona’s long range track although forecast models are steering the system northwest over the Atlantic. We’re watching, stay tuned to updates.

