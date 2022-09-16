Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Coach of the Week: Sean Calhoun of Colquitt County

Video from WALB
By Morgan Jackson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Becoming head coach at a new school is never easy.

Especially when expectations are as high as they are at Colquitt County. Coach Calhoun has had no problems adjusting to the packer way, and that’s why he’s our week 4 coach of the week.

Coach Calhoun lead the Packers to a 48-27 win over the Lee County Trojans.

This was the Packers first time facing the Trojans since 2015, but Coach Calhoun knew exactly what the team could expect.

COTW
COTW(WALB)

“That it’s going to be a 4 quarter battle which it was. And that it’s going to be a  very physical game which it was and they were our best opponent that we had played up to that point. They were a lot better than the other 3 teams so you have to elevate your play. And when your opponents get better and if you don’t play better then you’re not gonna put yourself in a position to win the game and our kids answered the call,” said Coach.

The Packers have been answering the call all season. They are currently undefeated and are ranked #3 in region 7A in the state of Georgia.

This may be Coach Calhoun’s first year at Colquitt, but it’s clear he’s had no problem jelling with the team. Many players have said one of their favorite things about Coach is his positive attitude.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Adventures is a 3-in-1 theme park that takes pride in making sure it's guest make...
New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.
1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case
Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater say their private event was canceled because...
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
On Tuesday evening, a fire destroyed a chicken house.
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house

Latest News

In Week 5′s “Game of the Week,” the Brooks County Trojans will host the Bainbridge Bearcats and...
Week 5: Here’s who is hitting the South Ga. gridiron tonight
Valdosta Wildcats the team of the week.
Team of the Week: Valdosta Wildcats
Ryan Jenkins is the week 3 player of the week
Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover
WALB's Play of the Week
Week 4: Friday night football final scores, vote for Play of the Week