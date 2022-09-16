Coach of the Week: Sean Calhoun of Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) -Becoming head coach at a new school is never easy.

Especially when expectations are as high as they are at Colquitt County. Coach Calhoun has had no problems adjusting to the packer way, and that’s why he’s our week 4 coach of the week.

Coach Calhoun lead the Packers to a 48-27 win over the Lee County Trojans.

This was the Packers first time facing the Trojans since 2015, but Coach Calhoun knew exactly what the team could expect.



“That it’s going to be a 4 quarter battle which it was. And that it’s going to be a very physical game which it was and they were our best opponent that we had played up to that point. They were a lot better than the other 3 teams so you have to elevate your play. And when your opponents get better and if you don’t play better then you’re not gonna put yourself in a position to win the game and our kids answered the call,” said Coach.

The Packers have been answering the call all season. They are currently undefeated and are ranked #3 in region 7A in the state of Georgia.

This may be Coach Calhoun’s first year at Colquitt, but it’s clear he’s had no problem jelling with the team. Many players have said one of their favorite things about Coach is his positive attitude.

