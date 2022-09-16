Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his...
Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his backyard and an electric transformer, which he says connects to seven other houses in his neighborhood.(WALB)
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime.

But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city.

Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to choose from, as well as better overall customer service.

Searcy said it all started about a year and a half ago when the city placed a pole in his backyard and an electric transformer, which he says connects to seven other houses in his neighborhood.

The transformer malfunctioned and exploded, and Searcy said the city said they would come and fix it, but never did.

“I pay them my money. And they quickly take the money for our payments and things like that. But when it’s things that they’re responsible for to make things bearable and more convenient for us as citizens and customers, then they drag their feet about it,” Searcy said.

Desmond Searcy has lived in Albany since 2017.
Desmond Searcy has lived in Albany since 2017.(WALB)

Since the pandemic, Searcy said his utility bill has increased from around $200 a month to $500 a month.

His most recent bill was nearly $1,300, with almost $900 past due. He said the city turned off his electricity until he could pay the past due amount.

He thinks Albany residents need more options.

“I just don’t understand how smaller cities can have two or three different companies that their residents can choose from. And here in Albany, because of the monopolization of our utility services, we’re stuck with Albany water, lights and gas and that’s it. And I don’t think that’s fair,” Searcy said.

In response to Searcy’s frustrations, Albany Utility Board Member Brenda Battle said the rates have not changed.

“The City of Albany owns the utility company. So that’s quite different than quite a few cities,” Battle said. “Deregulation hasn’t occurred here. Whether that will be an option in the future, I don’t know. But that’s a great question for me to take back to the board to have that addressed in our next meeting.”

Searcy said he has even had to sell his former food truck business in order to keep up with the utility costs. And that he knows many people with similar issues. He adds that his home is energy efficient too.

WALB News 10 reached out to Albany Utilities but have not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wild Adventures is a 3-in-1 theme park that takes pride in making sure it's guest make...
New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year
University of Georgia campus
University of Georgia to sell Lake Blackshear property
One man was arrested on Friday in a theft by deception case.
1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case
Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater say their private event was canceled because...
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
On Tuesday evening, a fire destroyed a chicken house.
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house

Latest News

Rylander Theatre is a staple in the community making it their centennial year.
Rylander Theatre returns to pre-pandemic operations
Backpack Buddies has seen nearly double the need in just the past year.
‘Backpack Buddies’ seeing urgent need for childrens’ meals
Judge Victoria Darrisaw sided with Phoebe, giving the health system the go-ahead to move...
Judge gives Phoebe the go-ahead on learning community project
Warnock
‘I’m focused on doing the job Ga. families hired me to do’: Ahead of November, Warnock talks upcoming election